Ben Hill Co. Schools offering online learning in wake of pandemic
Ben Hill County (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 25, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 11:56 AM

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Because of parents’ concerns with COVID-19, Ben Hill County Schools will offer an online option for students in all grades for the 2020-21 school year.

Each student who participates in online learning will be given a student device to use at home. Students in grades K-5 will use a combination of printed and online resources.

Students in grades 6-12 will complete courses in Odysseyware, an online learning program.

The form will close on July 17.

