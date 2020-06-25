Ben Hill Co. Schools offering online learning in wake of pandemic

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Because of parents’ concerns with COVID-19, Ben Hill County Schools will offer an online option for students in all grades for the 2020-21 school year.
Each student who participates in online learning will be given a student device to use at home. Students in grades K-5 will use a combination of printed and online resources.
Students in grades 6-12 will complete courses in Odysseyware, an online learning program.
The form will close on July 17.
To fill out the form, see below:
