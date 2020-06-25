Another food giveaway set for Moultrie Friday

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie Lions Clubs members, with friends and family volunteers, will distribute 1,920 boxes of fresh produce at Memorial Baptist Church, 1809 Sylvester Highway, on Friday, starting at noon.
We have one more truck coming Friday, June 26th, for distribution from 12:00-5:00 with 1,920 boxes. The location is 1809 Sylvester Highway, Moultrie.
Each vehicle will receive one free 20-pound box of assorted produce. Volunteers will utilize masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing because of COVID-19.
Boxes contain carrots, Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, green cabbage, lettuce, lemons, yellow squash, apples, and oranges. There will be no dairy or meat products at this time.
For more information or to get involved with the Lions Clubs, call (229) 921-2793 or email here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.