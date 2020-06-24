Tift Regional announces updated visitor guidelines

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Southwell and Tift Regional Health System announced slightly relaxed visitation guidelines after not allowing visitors at all during the pandemic.
Several restrictions are still in place.
Prior to June 17, the visitation guideline restricted visitors in most areas. Limited visiting hours are now available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Each patient is allowed one visitor a day. Visitors are not allowed for confirmed COVID-19 patients and for those awaiting test results.
Justin Beck with Southwell told us the reason behind the change.
“We understand that patients are better off when they have visitors. It affects their experience, it affects how long they stay here, it affects their health, and so want to be able to have as many visitors as possible,” said Beck.
The intensive care unit visits are limited to one hour a day.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.