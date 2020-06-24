Tift Co. Schools respond to proposed state budget cuts to education

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County School System is responding to proposed state budget cuts to education.
Spokesperson, Jonathan Judy, said the state proposes a 10 percent budget cut.
That's lower than the 13 percent cut first proposed.
Judy told us how this will impact Tift County and other school systems for the upcoming school year.
“We’re very lucky in Tift County. We’re in a very good, physically responsible spot with the way we spent money, as money was being returned to school systems over the last three years. We tried to stay as tight and as lean as we could. The recession got every school system in the state very, very, very lean,” said Judy.
Judy said their school system is not considering any furloughs for the next school year.
Instead, they're considering eliminating projects slated to happen over the next 12 to 24 months.
He said money coming in from the CARES Act is also helping tremendously in planning for next school year’s budget.
He hopes future state budgets for education will return, similar to the one that passed for the 2018-2019 school year.
