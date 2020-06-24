Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three new deaths from COVID-19 have been added in Lowndes County. That count is now at 7.
According to the South Health District website, all three deaths were reported on Tuesday.
One man was 57-years-old, he was hospitalized with underlying conditions. The other two were women. One was 78-years-old, she was also hospitalized with underlying conditions and the other was 77-years-old. She was not hospitalized but had underlying conditions as well.
South Health District spokesperson keeps urging everyone to keep their guards up, not only for yourself but for the loved ones at home.
”So taking those extra steps, not only to protect yourself but your loved ones as well because while the young people may be very mildly affected, we of course know older individuals can get extremely sick,” Kristin Patten, Public Information Officer of the South Health District.
Health officials want to remind everyone to keep practicing social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing masks.
As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health’s site shows 1,017 positive cases In Lowndes County.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.