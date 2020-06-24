Sylvester police get sweet treat

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester police officers got a sweet surprise from three kids recently.
Officers were approached by a family in a mustang while they were patrolling.
Police said three little girls then hopped out of the car and gave them cookies.
The officers posted a message of thanks to the girls on the Sylvester Police Department Facebook page.
“Small things like this is what keeps our officers going and reminds them why they chose this great job to protect and serve those in the city of Sylvester,” the post reads.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.