SWGA sees multiple reports of mosquito-borne illnesses

“While we see reports of mosquito-borne illnesses each year, it’s crucial for us to remember the importance of preventing mosquito bites whenever possible,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “Although most people may not get sick after being bit by a mosquito, some people do develop a mild illness and on rare occasions, some develop a severe or long-term illness. Severe cases of mosquito-borne illness can be life-threatening.”