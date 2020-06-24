Professors discuss racial inequality in America with faculty and students

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie’s PCOM held a discussion for faculty and students as the country continues to battle racial tensions.
“We wanted folks to walk away understanding the Black Lives Matter Movement and why it’s important to address racial inequality,” said Assistant Professor Lisa Corbin.
She told us racial trauma and PTSD can be closely related.
“Whenever somebody is exposed to traumatic experiences or even threatening experiences over and over again, they’re going to begin to exhibit symptoms of PTSD,” said Corbin.
Corbin said the biggest fact in their presentation that stood out to her, and why there is a real need for change is this--1 in 3 black babies has the chances of becoming incarcerated in their lifetime.
She told us that’s versus 1 in 6 Hispanics and 1 in 17 Caucasian babies.
“I think people responded to that in the evaluations. They kind of said they were taken back by that because that hit home for them just like it hit home for me,” Corbin told us.
“The feedback illuminated many positive reactions to the talk including learning more clearly certain concepts. Things like micro-aggressions and actually defining that for the audience. They were appreciative of that,” said Clinical Associate Professor Ramona Palmerio-Roberts.
She told us they taught the audience about how these experiences can be used from a lens of complex trauma.
Both presenters also spoke about intention. They said many people took away the need to be mindful of the language used in everyday conversations.
“Whether or not someone feels validated or invalidated despite someone having good intention. Dr. Ken Hardy presents it as ‘pure intentions can render impure consequences,” said Palmerio-Roberts.
Corbin also discussed what was taken away from the entire presentation.
“We should all strive to educate ourselves and educate others because there are many hidden internal wars going on inside of people. This presentation was eye-opening in how trauma affects the body,” said Corbin.
“I want people to understand that we cannot pretend that things are okay. That continuing to be in denial about the existence of these real issues and disparities only further instill this divisiveness and invalidation, which hurts us as a whole society,” said Palmerio-Roberts.
