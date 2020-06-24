One more stormy day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe T’storm Watch is in effect until 10:00pm. Storms may produce wind gusts to 70mph, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. Otherwise patchy fog overnight with more storms likely Thursday. Damaging winds will be the major threat with tomorrow’s afternoon and evening storms.
As high pressure builds across the region Friday drier and hotter conditions take over. Hot low 90s and humid with feels like readings close to 100°. More clouds but rain chances are slim.
For the weekend, summer heat and humidity sizzles with a slightly better chance of scattered cooling showers and thunderstorms Sunday into next week.
By the way, the Saharan dust reaches the southeast Thursday. Although this happens every summer, this year’s plume will be the largest in 50 years. Look for hazy skies and brilliant sunrises and sunsets. PLease share your photos @ yolanda.amadeo@gray.tv. Enjoy the view!
