My Senior: Savana Bradford

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Southwest Georgia Academy.
Savana Bradford made her way into the record books with the Warriors softball team, this past season.
Her class claimed the region five years in a row.
She helped lead the team to the program's first-ever state finals appearance.
Bradford has also been named Region Player of the Year, three times!
Her love for the game started when she was just three years old.
“I really just like pitching. I like the feeling of the team counting on me and stuff. And I just like playing as a team and that feeling when you accomplish something together,” said Bradford.
While she had a storybook ending for her high school softball career, her senior track and tennis seasons had a different outcome due to COVID-19.
“I think it was just like kind of almost heartbreaking for me like to not like to finish my senior year. But, it was really disappointing because like our tennis team was looking really good this year, so I was excited about how far we’d go this year,” said Bradford.
This fall Bradford will be heading to Panama City to play for the Gulf Coast State Commodores.
“It’s really exciting. I plan to play there for two years and hopefully go somewhere bigger. But, it’s really exciting knowing that I’ll be playing college softball,” said Bradford.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject my senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to contact you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.