More rain and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a lull Tuesday evening, late night showers and isolated thunderstorms returned to SGA. The activity ends before sunrise.
Tomorrow another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and then again on Thursday. A few strong-severe storms are possible with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Drier air filters in Friday bringing an end to the active weather for a few days.
For the weekend summer-time heat aids in pop-up showers and storms as highs top mid 90s.
Next week more heat along with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms highs hold mid 90s and lows mid 70s.
