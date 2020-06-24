Mediacom offers initiatives to customers during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mediacom continues to offer initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic to customers through July and August billing cycles.
Now they’re offering a pause on monthly data allowances in every speed level of their broadband services.
Since mid-March, Mediacom communications director Phyllis Peters said they’ve not been charging for excess data usage.
She also said in September through the rest of the year, the company will offer up to 100 gigabytes of additional data at no cost.
She said she’s excited to continue to provide these services to rural southwest Georgia.
“Around 1,470 families in southwest Georgia are currently using Connect2Compete. Almost 700 families are in Albany and Leesburg. That means that almost 1,500 families who did not previously have a home broadband service were getting that service through Mediacom,” said Peters.
Senior Communications Director, Phyllis Peters, said these services are giving those still working or learning from home advantage.
She said the services they provide are very beneficial to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
If you’d like more information on Mediacom’s Connect2Compete service in our area, click here.
