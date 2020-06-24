It’s official: Masks must be worn in city, county-owned buildings

View this post on Instagram

It's official: if you enter any Albany or Dougherty County-owned building, you will be required to wear a face mask. Albany City Commissioners unanimously approved this initiative Tuesday night. "We are still seeing some transmission of coronavirus in the community and this is only, I think, prudent for us, and, of course, for the benefit of the public. We are not asking, we are requiring," Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. If you don't have a face mask on when trying to enter a government building, you will be turned away and asked to return with one. What are your thoughts?