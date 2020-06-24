It’s official: Masks must be worn in city, county-owned buildings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You will have to wear a face-covering to go inside a city or county-owned building in Albany.
City Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that requires anyone who enters city and county-owned buildings to wear a mask.
They decided Tuesday that employees will turn away visitors not wearing one.
Mayor Bo Dorough said he believes this is necessary because coronavirus is still prevalent in our community and cases are rising across the country.
“We are still seeing some transmission of coronavirus in the community and this is only, I think, prudent for us, and, of course, for the benefit of the public. We are not asking, we are requiring,” said Dorough.
Commissioner Jon Howard expressed that he’s worried some people will become agitated if they’re required to wear a face covering.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said they’ll simply ask people to leave and return with one and make sure managers aren’t on-duty alone.
Masks may be required but Albany’s shelter in place order has officially been lifted.
This coincides with Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order.
Businesses, restaurants, and bars have been reopened, so city commissioners say there’s no point to still have their shelter in place ordinance.
But there are still several city-owned businesses that have not been reopened yet.
“We haven’t opened the gyms yet. That is one of the things we’re working towards now is how do you even do that? Can you reasonably expect people to engage in basketball with a mask? I don’t know if that’s reasonable. But we’re not quite there yet,” said Subadan.
Subadan said reopening gyms and recreation buildings will be phase three of the city’s reopening timeline.
More from City Commission:
Albany’s mayor had strong words against a contract the city signed on repairing the sewer system.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough called the city’s sewer system repair contract “an oversight” and “dereliction of duty.”
Even with those strong opinions, a 1.5 million dollar payment was approved Tuesday.
The city previously hired Constantine Engineering to estimate how much it would cost to repair the sewer system infrastructure, which they’ve estimated to cost $234 million and take about 20 years to complete.
The company has also billed the city $1.5 million for the estimate and other fees.
Dorough made it very clear to city commissioners, he thinks they shouldn't have agreed to this contract in the first place.
“An oversight, a dereliction of duty. We need to make sure this never happens again. But I want to emphasize to staff and to the public, this is something that started and occurred before I took office,” said Dorough.
Dorough voted yes to make this payment, but said he wants to set aside time to thoroughly go over the contract again.
Chad Warbington was the only commissioner to vote no.
He said he did because he wanted more time to discuss the payment. He said it should have been brought to commissioners earlier, and not just a few days before the budget is due.
Another issue brought to City Commissioners:
Albany City Manager is responding to concerns of utilities being shut off.
Subadan said cut-offs started June 15.
City commissioners questioned why people weren't put on payment plans if they couldn't afford their bills.
Subadan said they did have payment arrangements for people, but after June 1, they required individuals to hold to the arrangements they made.
“We have individuals who are so far behind, they’ll never be able to catch up. So we’re trying to get them on a plan, so they can get back into good standing. And we really have seen a significant reduction in the amount of accounts that were overdue,” said Subadan.
Subadan said they are helping people through a utilities assistance program, as well.
This provides money to help 1,000 people affected by COVID-19 to pay their utility bills.
She said as of Monday, 1,400 people had applied and 800 have been approved already.
Sudadan said the city is also helping businesses affected by creating special payment arrangements.
