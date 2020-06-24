’I miss him already’: Albany family speaks out after son was killed in fatal wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ”I have been coping with it, it is hard, I know he is not in pain anymore,” said Lisa Melton. “He is not suffering anymore. He was a good child.”
A devastated step-father said he misses his son already.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, 25-year-old Kendrell Loud lost control of his car in the 1300 block of West Broad Avenue.
Loud died from his injuries after police said his car went over a curb and hit a tree, killing him instantly.
“He loved to work, he’s independent,” said Lisa.
His family said they had just seen him days ago and didn’t realize it would be there last.
“He told me Happy Father’s Day, and he went back to work and that was the last I saw him,” said Arthur Melton.
His parents said Loud was a hard-worker and had just got his high school diploma.
“He loved his dog and cat. He loved to work hard, and he was very devoted. He was one like when you have one like that, you wish they all were like that,” said Arthur.
Loud leaves behind three brothers and his parents said they have a message for other parents raising young adults.
“Make sure you keep an eye on your children and always tell them that you love them cause you might never see them again,” said Arthur.
The family is asking for donations to help bury their son. If you would like to donate, they are asking people to send donations to the Martin Luther King Funeral Home in Albany.
