Georgia senators seek to shield businesses from COVID-19 suits

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.
House Bill 167 passed 31-19 on Tuesday and goes back to the House for more debate. The bill came forward after Senate leaders spurned a narrower measure intended to be something of a compromise between business groups and plaintiff lawyers.
Republican leaders placed the business community’s preferred language into a different bill and pushed it forward. Under the language approved Tuesday, a business would have to display “willful and wanton misconduct” or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose a lawsuit.
