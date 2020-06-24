First Alert Weather

Wet and Stormy to Hot, Humid and Hazy

By Chris Zelman | June 24, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 6:29 AM

Numerous showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon with a Marginal Risk of storms producing damaging winds. Rain chances ease tomorrow and haze builds. Highs will be below average the next 2 afternoon. The heat, humidity and haze take over. Highs reach the middle 90s by Saturday with heat index values nearing 105. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return by Sunday relaxing the heat more early next week and rain chances rise back to the likely side.

Chris Zelman

