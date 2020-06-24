First Alert Weather Academy: Saharan Dust Layer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you look up into the skies over South Georgia this weekend, you may notice it will be much hazier than usual.
This is a result of dust filtering into the area on southeasterly winds, trapped in the lowest levels of our atmosphere from thousands of miles away.
Over the past week, dust from the Saharan Desert of northern Africa has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean.
While the dust is harmless, it can result in poor air quality, especially in larger cities and respiratory issues for those with breathing problems, such as asthma.
While the forecast models indicate the dust will be thickest to our northwest, the dust layer should make for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets in South Georgia.
