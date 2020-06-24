Explosion in fireworks sales leave law enforcement warning residents

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Fireworks sales nationwide are approaching record levels, with the heavier, more powerful explosives as the biggest sellers.
However, South Georgia law enforcement leaders are sounding a warning that fireworks can be very dangerous, as well as disruptive.
COVID 19 cancellations may have helped push the sale of fireworks to near historic levels this summer and that concerns Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
“A lot of our fireworks displays have been cancelled or pushed toward the end of the year. So, I think our citizens are going to try to have their own fireworks shows in their own neighborhoods or communities this year,” said Hancock.
Nationwide there are reports that fireworks sales are exploding and they are hearing and seeing many in Crisp County, but late in the evening.
“So we are taking into consideration that these people have been locked up in their homes for a while. COVID has had them cramped up. So they are looking for a way to get out and express their self. They are using fireworks to do that. With the law allowing them to go till 11 o’clock on some nights and on weekends 12 and 1. They are choosing the late hours to shoot fireworks,” said Hancock.
The sheriff asks that people shooting fireworks be considerate and let your neighbors know when you are going to shoot them, remembering there are pets and people with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) that can be impacted.
They also remind you to not forget that fireworks can be dangerous, especially for unsupervised children and that they are fire hazards.
Hancock said they have also had to investigate people shooting guns along with fireworks. He said the guns are a definite no.
He urges South Georgians to use caution with fireworks, especially around kids, and to be kind to your neighbors.
