DPH asks people to answer calls for contact tracing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -When someone tests positive for coronavirus, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) launches an investigation.
They try to figure out where and who the person interacted with that may be at risk. So health department workers and medical students start making calls in the effort to expand contact tracing for COVID-19.
The goal is to identify hotspots of infections to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Some people are asked to self-quarantine. The generally accepted incubation period from exposure to showing symptoms is between a couple of days and up to two weeks.
Health Director, Dr. Charles Ruis, said now hundreds of people are now being monitored.
“Currently, with our 14 county health district about 250 people, who are being actively monitored on quarantined, some where around 200 of those have chosen to do it through the texting program,” said Ruis.
Contract tracers will never ask for personal credit card information over the phone.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact the COVID-19 hotline at (844)442-2681.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.