DCSS gives update on summer meal program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) has handed over 216,000 meals to students during their summer meals program.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce, Community Relations Director, says the summer meal program has been going well.
She says it is important that kids have meals in the summer.
“We know that a lot of our students are food insecure and when schools are closed, they don’t get proper meals. So, in the summer, even though schools are not in session, it is still very important for us to meet the needs of our students and our families,” said Bruce.
Bruce said the school’s nutrition program has seen an increase in the number of meals being served this summer than in past summers.
“We, of course, attribute that to more students are at home than in previous summers that may have gotten their meals through a summer camp program. A lot of those camps are closed this summer, so the students are still at home,” said Bruce.
Bruce also said she wants to make sure that students continue to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
