Albany organizations unite to form ‘Artesian Alliance'

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have agreed to become known as the Artesian Alliance.
Executive Director Tommy Gregors said Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center started a partnership with each other back in 2009.
In 2019, Chehaw Park & Zoo was added to that partnership.
“We are taking that to the next level now. Giving it a name rather than having to say the three organizations. We still are maintaining the identities of each organization, but it just helps us better at marketing as we move forward,” said Gregors.
Albany City Commissioners approved a one-year management agreement for Chehaw, with the financial support of $882,000. This will be in 2021′s fiscal year budget.
“So, moving forward, it is an important part of what it takes to operate this place to have that funding in place. It sort of secures our future. It gives us a better position to go out and seek out private donations and corporate donations as grants, as well as knowing that we are financially stable,” said Gregors.
Gregors says Chehaw does have some challenges ahead of them.
“We need to develop a master plan for the park to go forward. The enabling legislation is currently at the general assembly now going through its process that would amend how the park authority is appointed in the future. So, we got some challenges, but it is really important to see that support from the city of Albany. I think it is important for the community to see that as well,” said Gregors.
Gregors says they are currently in the process of discussing the master plan.
