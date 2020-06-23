Worth Co. Schools offers virtual learning proposal

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County School system is giving students the opportunity to continue online learning the next school year.
Worth County Virtual Academy is available for Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Worth County School System is expanding its virtual program to accommodate students who may not be ready to return to face-to-face instruction.
Because of the coronavirus and to continue to serve students of all ages, the school system said they’ve found online learning to be a good fit during the pandemic.
They want to continue to offer that opportunity by launching a survey for parents and students to fill out on the continuation of virtual learning.
