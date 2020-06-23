Wiregrass Tech, Thomas University sign new agreements

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Thomas University (TU) and Wiregrass Technical College signed four new agreements allowing students to further their education.
Students will be able to get a bachelor’s degree in areas like elementary education, business and nursing.
Taking online classes is something both presidents of Wiregrass and TU said is important as we continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gives students some opportunities that really have not existed this close to home, so that makes it even better for students,” said Dr. Tina Anderson, Wiregrass Tech president.
“Academics are inherently collaborative,” Dr. Andy Sheppard, TU president, said. “That’s what we do. We like to bring people together, we like to create a safe place for learning, we like to have an open exchange of ideas. It’s how we grow and it’s how we move society forward.”
Students will be able to begin classes this fall.
