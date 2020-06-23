Well-known Americus Civil Rights activist dies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known Americus Civil Rights activist who made a stand for her cause in the mid-60s, died Sunday.
Mamie Campbell’s graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Staley Memorial Garden. Barnum Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
On July 20, 1965, Campbell, Mary Kate Fishe Bell, Lena Turner and Gloria Wise were arrested for standing in the “white” line at an Americus polling place, according to the Civil Rights Digital Library. She and the other women were ordered to be released by a federal judge on July 31, 1965.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.