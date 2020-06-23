Unsettled a few more days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and strong-severe storms covered SGA this afternoon. Rain chances continue through the evening into the overnight but not as widespread.
Tomorrow rain likely with strong-severe storms during the afternoon and then again on Thursday. Drier air filters in Friday bringing an end to the active weather for a few days.
For the weekend summer-time heat aids in pop-up showers and storms as highs top mid 90s.
Next week more heat along with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms highs hold mid 90s and lows mid 70s.
