Thomasville police still investigating shooting at cemetery

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is still investigating a shooting that happened at a cemetery.
Police were called to a cemetery near Cassidy Road and Vine Street early Monday morning around 1 a.m.
They said an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive from his gunshot wound.
Officers said a second person took themself to the hospital in Cairo, in a car, with a superficial wound.
WALB spoke to a man who said he lives down the street and saw police cars in the cemetery.
Thomasville Resident Willie Mitchell said with the pandemic, it’s time for young people in the area to find something good to do with their free time.
”That’s why a lot of violence and stuff is going on because they’re not participating and doing the right thing like they should. If they got some kind of activity like a park around here, where kids can go and play basketball, or football or some kind of activity. I’m just trying to protect my family, and make sure something happens to them,” said Mitchell.
If you have any information on this shooting, call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3302.
