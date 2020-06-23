SOWEGA Rising pushes forward with plan to bring change to the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SOWEGA Rising, an Albany based non-profit organization, said it’s hopeful after seeing the community turnout at this weekend’s vigils, protest and rallies.
“The Juneteenth freedom weekend was a start of doing really important work for racial justice and reconciliation in our community. A lot of people have been doing that work for a long time here,” said Amna Farooqi, the co-chair of SOWEGA Rising’s board of directors.
Farooqi said it was an important moment to show solidarity in the Black Lives Matter campaign following the outrage across the nation after two African American men, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, were killed.
“It was great to see the size of the turnout and the diversity and you know, to just show the struggle for black liberation needs. The participation of all communities and all communities have a stake in that,” said Farooqi.
Farooqi said it was a step forward to fighting the injustices of social inequality.
“It was great to see a lot of white turnout, specifically considering there is a lot of racism in Albany. We are hoping to do more educational events, to follow up with people and to also talk about white allyship and what racism looks like in this moment,” said Farooqi.
Ward 6 Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, a speaker and participant in the weekend events, called them “historic.”
“We are definitely planning to have more conversations about how we can do some healing, especially in terms of racial disparities that kind of created the situation with COVID,” said Young.
SOWEGA Rising said it is looking forward to hosting events to bring cultural change right here in Albany.
“We want to do events to kind of shift the culture here around racism and advocate for specific policies around housing, food, justice, criminal justice, that would make change here,” said Farooqi.
