More scattered storms for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer arrived over the weekend with near to above average temperatures, in other words it was hot. Conditions remain as the new week gets underway however there cooling showers are likely most of the week. Monday isolated strong-severe storms produced heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning across SGA. There were a few reports of downed trees and powerlines. Overnight quiet, warm and muggy.
Through the week showers and thunderstorm area likely each day through Thursday. Again a few strong even severe storms are possible. Much drier Friday before typical summer-time afternoon showers and storms return over the weekend.
Temperatures remain warm low 90s and upper 80s the next couple of days then back into the mid 90s for the weekend. Lows hold low-mid 70s.
