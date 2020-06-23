‘Losing Brady hurts all of us very much’: Baconton Community Charter School offers counseling services after student killed in crash

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) -The Baconton Community is mourning the death of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
It happened on Harrell Road at the Miller County line.
Brady Roberts was driving a dirt-bike at the time of his accident, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Roberts attended Baconton Community Charter school, which posted an announcement Friday night.
School Administrator Missy Huber said faculty and students are continuing to reach out to the family in support.
She said their counselor has already been in touch with students and will continue supporting in any way throughout the school year.
”We’re a close-knit family here; losing Brady hurts all of us very much. We will always remember Brady and will always be here to support his family,” said Huber.
WALB is still waiting for the incident report and will update you as more information becomes available. If you have any information about what happened, call GSP Post 14 at (229) 524-2177.
