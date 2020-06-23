Lee Co. Commission approves FY 2021 budget

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission approved its 2021 annual budget Tuesday night.
Commissioners approved a budget just under $26 million, which will not have big department cuts but will still balance without a tax increase.
With Lee County’s continued growth, commissioners still have to plan on infrastructure development.
“We’re going to expand some of the utilities, building some new wells, water towers, that kind of thing so that we can keep up with the growth, but continue to grow in Lee County. You know, I’ve always said that what we would like to do is just grow the government only as fast as the revenue grows so we don’t put a greater tax burden on the citizens,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
Mathis said commissioners used planning to make sure the sheriff’s office and public safety have all the tools they need to protect the county during changing times.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.