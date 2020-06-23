It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week, and since South Georgia sees lots of thunderstorms every summer, the First Alert Weather team wants you to be safe.
All thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning. A storm does not have to be severe to produce a lightning strike that can cause serious injury or loss of life.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman said what you should do if you’re outdoors and see lightning.
“A lot of people think if it starts to storm real bad you should run inside. But, actually running creates more charge on you. So, the best thing to do is to just walk inside, because you don’t want to create more charge on your body, and that would make you a little bit more prone to getting struck by lightning,” said Zelman.
Meteorologist Chris Zelman said going into your vehicle is also a safe place to be during a thunderstorm.
He says the entire shell of your car is surrounding by metal, acts as a conductor, and the lightning strike is then diffused around the body of the car.
Zelman said you don’t want to be in a convertible or on a boat.
