Colquitt Co. sees rise in COVID-19 cases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County has seen a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Southwest Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruis said some of these cases are connected to a couple of church congregations in the area.
Ruis said even though restrictions for gatherings continue to loosen, it’s still important to remember the risk of catching the virus is still there.
While the rise in the number of positive cases is concerning, Ruis pointed out, it’s just as important to educate people on what to do to stop it.
”We have reason to believe that at some of the worship services, there was clear physical contact between people. Handshaking, hugging and so forth. Those kinds of things currently are dangerous because we don’t have a vaccine for the virus. We would like to urge everyone to consider worship services that are online,” said Ruis.
Ruis said if you do attend large gatherings, refrain from touching and wear a mask.
He told WALB that everyone should continue washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.
Ruis said the good news is in spite of the number of positive cases, they’re not seeing a proportional increase in severe illness, hospitalizations or deaths.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.