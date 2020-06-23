Baker Co. students getting ready for fall sports

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County K-12 School is getting ready for its fall sports.
Students have begun their voluntary summer workouts, which are only conditioning workouts for right now.
Junior Moises Perez said it feels good to be able to see his classmates again.
“Getting to see everybody. It is way different than staying in the house all day. Looking at the same people,” says Perez.
Coach Jessie Atkins said his students are working really hard and he is glad they are back.
“We have been on a break for three months. It has been very difficult and different to prepare for these times, but the kids are very excited to be out here and working hard. They have come a long way,” said Atkins.
Atkins said with school being closed the past several months because of COVID-19, it has been hard on the kids.
“This is their home. Honestly, a lot of the kids come here for a lot of different things. I am happy they are here,” said Atkins.
Students said they are excited for this upcoming season.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.