Archbold sees an additional death in weekly COVID-19 numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In its weekly COVID-19 numbers, Archbold hospital system has seen an additional death from its previous update.
The death toll for the hospital system is now at 57. At its last weekly update, the hospital system’s number of COVID-19 related deaths was at 56.
Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities since testing began:
- Total positive results – 562
- Total negative results – 3,872
- Total hospital admissions – 268
- Total deaths – 57
New data from the past seven days:
- New positive results – 22
- New negative results – 418
- New hospital admissions – 7
- New deaths – 1
