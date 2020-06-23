APD: Don’t leave valuables in a car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaving your wallet, laptop or phone in your car can lure someone to break-in and take it.
The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a series of car break-ins, just from Sunday alone.
Now there are potentially dangerous items in the hands of the wrong people.
“When you get out of your car at night to go into your house or whatever, take your firearms, take your purses, take your cell phones, take anything of value from your car into your house, so you won’t become a victim,” Lt. Jon Segroves, with APD, said.
Segroves’ advice may seem like common sense to you, but Albany police are investigating after several guns were stolen out of cars this past weekend.
“A lot of times these firearms wind up in the hands of people who are not allowed to have them, cannot have them and there are times they’re used in other crimes,” Segroves said.
Police said four cars were broken into in the 2200 block of East Doublegate Drive on Sunday. The first happened around 9 a.m. that day. Thieves stole several guns from a truck, including one worth $1,800 dollars, a hunting rifle, a handgun and $100 in cash.
They also broke into another car at the same home and stole a purse worth $900.
“The less guns we have on the street, in the hands of people they shouldn’t be, the better it is for the public,” Segroves said.
Incident reports said there wasn’t anything of value in the two other cars, so nothing was stolen. But firearm accessories were taken from another car around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Bristol Road.
An AR-15 magazine loaded with 27 rounds was stolen from the car and a car window was broken.
“Somebody who wants to break into your car, will break into it. But if you clean your car out, that’s less property damage you have, less things you have to replace and it’s better for the community,” said Segroves.
APD is still investigating the break-ins.
They do warn that they sometimes see an uptick in this type of crime in the summer.
APD has taken 153 entering auto reports since March 1.
“Firearms are trending as the top item taken from vehicles,” an APD spokesperson said. “During this time frame, 32 firearms were taken from 28 of the cases filed and out of those 28, four cases/reports have had two firearms taken from the same car.”
