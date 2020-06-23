AMA kicks off summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is welcoming kids back to the museum this week for their summer camps.
AMA was not sure they were going to be able to have in-person summer camps.
Annie Vanoteghem, AMA education and public programming director, said it is a blessing to be able to have in-person summer camps.
“All the kids are wearing masks of their own. A couple of them even bring extra masks so they can change halfway through the day. Before they get in the building, we are taking their temperatures and giving them hand sanitizer,” said Vanoteghem.
She also said only the campers and staff are allowed in the museum.
AMA’s first four weeks of camp was virtual.
“We got a new audience I think out of all of that. They are just so excited. I am probably more excited than they are that they are here,” Vanoteghem said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.