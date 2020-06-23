Albany Housing Authority receives grant to assist young adults leaving foster care

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every year thousands of teenagers age out of the foster care system and the federal government is stepping in to help.
A new federal program called Foster Youth to Independence was set to help young adults.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has awarded over $160,000 to the Albany Housing Authority.
“The grant is here to enable youth and students that are aging out of foster care, students will receive a voucher for housing, the eligible clients will be ages 18-24,” said Danita Wiggins, the community and resident supervisor.
The program will provide help with housing and supportive services to those with a child welfare history and are at risk of homelessness.
”Not only does it take out the pressure of where I am going to live, it also gives them supportive services, financial advisement, how to survive in a household, soft skills, interview skills, a variety of resources,” said Wiggins.
Applicants must live in Dougherty County.
Wiggins said this will help them become self-sufficient.
“The voucher will be for a 36-month period. We need partners such as landlords to provide the housing whether it be apartments or houses,” said Wiggins.
The Albany Housing Authority is under new leadership and Wiggins said they are looking forward to assisting the community in any way they can.
“Dr. William Myles, he has a path to change the housing authority and we are totally excited about the services we are able to provide through these grant funds,” said Wiggins.
If you are a landlord willing to help the housing authority, you are encouraged to give them a call.
