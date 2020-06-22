Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark have reopened

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The wait is over, Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark have officially reopened.
However, things are looking a little different than what visitors are used to seeing.
“Face masks are very hot,” said Tonya Wood, a park visitor.
Wild Adventures reopened its doors Monday morning at 11.
The park has put procedures in place that follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep everyone safe. For example, when going inside the parks, all employees and guests will have a touchless temperature screening. Masks must be worn when walking around the park, except on waterpark attractions and social distancing rules must be followed throughout the park.
To keep crowd control and keep track of capacity, an online reservation system has also been put in place.
Officials said the turnout was better than expected.
“During the closure, it was challenging for us, just like other businesses in our area. To have this incredible theme park and water park here with no one in it, it is kind of tough to be around. As we got the word about reopening and as we were preparing to reopen, the excitement started to build more and more. And now, we are here and all of us are having the best time welcoming our guests back,” said Adam Floyd, the park’s public relations manager.
Floyd said people have been doing great following the rules, so far.
As people walked around the park, everyone was wearing their asks, even young kids.
Park workers said they feel confident with all of the guidelines in place and assure that park-goers will be safe when they visit.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.