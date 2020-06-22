Valdosta man sentenced for stolen gun, cocaine charges

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Dye roll through a stop sign and fail to maintain his lane while driving, and attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on June 21, 2018. Dye did not stop and a lengthy chase ensued. Dye eventually stopped and ran from his vehicle. He was captured by officers. Dye was found with a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a total of 61.18 grams of cocaine, including a large number of small baggies holding less than one ounce of cocaine, prepared for distribution.