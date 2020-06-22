Valdosta man sentenced for stolen gun, cocaine charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced late last week after admitting he had a stolen firearm and attempted to distribute cocaine, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Anthony Lamar Dye, 35, was sentenced to 66 months in prison on Thursday.
In October 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Peeler’s office provided the following background on the case:
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Dye roll through a stop sign and fail to maintain his lane while driving, and attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on June 21, 2018. Dye did not stop and a lengthy chase ensued. Dye eventually stopped and ran from his vehicle. He was captured by officers. Dye was found with a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a total of 61.18 grams of cocaine, including a large number of small baggies holding less than one ounce of cocaine, prepared for distribution.
“Criminal drug dealers face imprisonment without parole for pushing illegal, deadly substances in our communities. I hope this sentence serves as a warning for others who choose to involve themselves in the dangerous drug world that selling narcotics carries severe consequences,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their excellent work in this case.”
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).
Peeler’s office said this initiative is the “centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.”
“PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime,” a press release from Peeler’s office stated. “Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.”
The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws, according to Peeler’s office.
This case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.