Tree service experts stress prevention ahead of severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are steps you can take right now to limit the damage to your home and property before a storm hits.
Brett Hancock with Green Acres Tree Service and Land Clearing said take a walk around your property.
Look for leaning trees, broken limbs, and trees with large canopies.
“If you’ve got hanging limbs, you need to get a tree company in there and get them pruned up...keep them from falling. Leaning trees, if they’re around a house, go ahead and get them taken down. Trees with large canopies, prune them up. You know, reduce some of the sail in the tree, keep some of the wind from blowing them over,” said Hancock.
Hancock said over the past five years, he’s seen trees into houses and trees across powerlines.
He said sometimes the damage could’ve been prevented.
Hancock said it’s important to move fast if you have damage to your home.
“Best thing to do if you’ve got any damage to the home, get a hold of your insurance company … go ahead and get that ball rolling. Go ahead and call a tree company … if there’s a tree in the house, go ahead and get a hold of a tree company so we can get the crane or do whatever kind of removal service we need to do. That way we can get the roof tarped up and prevent any further damage to your home,” said Hancock.
Hancock stresses the importance of pruning trees before a storm hits.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.