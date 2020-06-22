Tift Co. commissioner who tested positive for COVID-19: ‘Prayer helped me get through this’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes said she learned on June 11 that she had COVID-19.
She said it all started with a sore throat and a headache.
“On the 11th, my test was positive for strep throat, and on the 15th, they called to let me know my COVID test was positive,” said Hughes.
Hughes’ positive test results came after other counties in Southwest Georgia began seeing a spike in cases again.
She said she was shocked when she found out because she took all the necessary precautions to remain safe.
“Disbelief, and I say disbelief because I had been so careful to make sure that I was gloved and masked up and I social distanced from everyone, including family members,” explained Hughes.
Hughes said if people don’t take the virus more seriously, the virus won’t go away anytime soon.
“Just because the world is open up, that doesn’t mean we need to get relaxed. We still need to know that this virus is out there, we still need to know that it is serious and we need to make sure that we glove and that we mask up. Social distancing, stay as healthy as possible,” said Hughes.
Hughes took to Facebook to reach out to the community to let them know she had tested positive. She said the over 300 comments of well wishes have helped her tremendously in her recovery stage.
“When I put it out there, I know without a shadow of a doubt that prayer helped me get through this. People started praying, people started calling, people started emailing just to let me know that they were praying for me, and I know without that, I just don’t know where I would be,” said Hughes.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.