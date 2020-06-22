Short and Paulk taking precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia business owner said he’s taking all the precautions to protect his employees from the coronavirus.
Jay Short, owner of Short and Paulk Supply Company, said his store in Tifton faced a possible exposure to coronavirus last week.
Short said his stores never closed during the pandemic, and that business has been staying busy.
He said the health and safety of workers and customers are his top priority.
“We were one of the first ones in our area to put up the plexiglass shields on the counters. Doing a lot of disinfecting, cleaning in place, and trying to practice social-distancing with our customers,” said Short.
Short said after the possible exposure at his Tifton location, they immediately closed the retail portion of the store and disinfected the building.
He said they’ve been offering curbside pickup and no-touch delivery.
He said all of his stores are safe and he appreciates his customer’s business.
He also encourages everyone to be safe when out and about.
