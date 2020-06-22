Sheriff releases DOJ’s 2019 denial for records request in Kendrick Johnson case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office released 2019 documents on Facebook from the U.S. Department of Justice that deny a records request on files from the Kendrick Johnson case.
Below is a copy of the letter the sheriff’s office sent on April 2, 2019, asking for any documents from the federal investigation into the case that hadn’t already been released.
The U.S. Department of Justice responded on July 2, 2019, denying the request.
Background on the case
On Friday morning, January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Johnson was found inside Lowndes County High School’s old gymnasium, and the school was immediately locked down.
There have been several lawsuits surrounding the case and Johnson’s body has been exhumed multiple times to be re-examined.
Below is a timeline on the case.
