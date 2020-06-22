SGMC recognizes June ‘Hospital Hero’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia Medical Center (SMGC) employee was recently recognized as the hospital system’s June “Hospital Hero.”
After learning that there was an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Echols County, Cathy Swilley, the nurse manager for women and children’s services at SGMC, immediately started working to help the Migrant Farmworkers Clinic.
She reached out to her friends on social media asking for donations.
With her community’s help, Swilley was able to donate 100 cloth masks, 800 pounds of food, bags of toiletries and hand sanitizer, and non-touch digital thermometers to the migrant clinic.
“We are so blessed to have Cathy as part of our team,” Cherise Giddens, SGMC assistant chief nursing officer, said. “She truly represents what all of us are striving for every day at SGMC, human kindness.”
