Police investigate several car break-ins in Albany neighborhood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating several break-ins that happened in broad daylight this weekend.
The Albany Police Department is investigating several car break-ins. Three happened in the same neighborhood.
Police reports said four cars were broken into in the 2200 block of East Doublegate Drive.
The first happened around 9 a.m. and several firearms were stolen from a truck.
Reports said the thieves broke a window to get into the truck. Then stole a firearm worth $1800, a hunting rifle, a handgun and $100 in cash.
They also broke into another car at the same home and stole a purse worth $900.
Two more cars in the same block were broken into around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police said items in the cars were sifted through and scattered, but nothing was actually stolen from either.
Reports also said firearm accessories were taken from another car around 10 a.n. Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Bristol Road.
Apparently, an AR-15 magazine loaded with 27 rounds was stolen from the car and a car window was broken, according to police reports.
Police are investigating these incidents. The reports said they do not have any suspects right now.
