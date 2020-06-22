Phoebe Putney offers Safe Sitter classes for kids staying at home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As many parents begin going back to the office, they’re faced with the question: who’s going to watch their children while at work?
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is now offering a safe sitter class for kids in grades 6-8.
“They focus on child care, rescue skills, safety, and other skills that children need if they are going to watch younger children,” said registered nurse Karen Hills.
The safe sitter class is designed to prepare younger kids to be safe in unsupervised settings, whether home alone, sibling sitting, or babysitting.
“We teach CPR, choking, and other life-saving skills,” said Hills.
Nurse Educators at Phoebe want to make sure families with infants and other small children are ready for the worst.
“It is very important because things happen unexpectedly all the time, and the safety of the children is what is most important. A lot of times, choking incidents may happen, or food poisoning and things like that, they need to know when to call 911 and when to seek help,” said Hills.
The Instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use manikins to practice rescue skills.
“When they finish the class, they complete it they get a certificate showing that they are a safe sitter babysitter, so that is a cap in their feathers and that shows, that they have had additional training that can help them better take care of children,” said Hills.
Due to COVID-19, the class will be modified to a hands-only version, and the breathing portion is taught not stimulated.
“We are taking extra steps and extra precaution to make sure that children are safe when they attend the classes, for instance, we are limiting our class size, we are only taking, a maximum of 6 children so we can social distance,” said Hills.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.