One injured in shooting near Thomasville cemetery, police say

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says a person was shot in the 500 block of Cassidy Road early Monday morning.
Police say they initially received a shots fired call around 1 a.m. When police arrived to the area near the crisis center and cemetery, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in their leg, according to the department.
The victim, who had minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital, police say.
TPD says they don’t have details for a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call TPD investigators at (229) 227-3302 or (229) 226-2101.
