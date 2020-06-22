Man charged with murder in May Albany homicide in custody

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of several men wanted in connection to a May Albany homicide is now in custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Rentavious Uterrious Lewis, aka “Monsta,” 26, is in custody.
He was charged with felony murder, according to APD.
Lewis was charged in connection to the May 6 death of Jaylin Stanford, 16.
Police said Cortez Oats, Jr., 17, and Demitri Lumpkin, 16, are wanted on murder warrants.
APD has also issued aggravated assault warrants for the following people:
- Bobby Marquise Williams, 20.
- Miquell Riccardo Barber, 19.
- Jalen Young, 18.
- Roderick Freeman, 19.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0802.
