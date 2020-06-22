1 killed in Sunday Tifton shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed in a Sunday shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD).
A 20-year-old man died as a result of the shooting, but the victim’s identity has not been released at this time, according to TPD.
Police said the shooting happened at Village Square apartments Sunday afternoon, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at Tift Regional Medical Center with injuries believed to be from a gunshot wound, according to Joseph Thompson, Tift County deputy coroner.
Police have not released any other information regarding the incident.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. If you have any information on this crime, call TPD.
