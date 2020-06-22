Homeless man arrested in Southfitters case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless man is out of jail after he was identified as a suspect in two cases where two people were attacked in Albany.
Joshua David Hodge, 33, was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass after an incident on Thursday in the Home Depot parking lot.
The incident involved an employee who didn’t want to comment on the case.
Home Depot officials also did not want to comment directly on the case.
Hodge was also involved in a separate case a few days earlier at the Southfitters clothing store in the Albany Mall.
In that case, Hodge was given a citation for disorderly conduct, according to police.
WALB is working to learn if Hodge bonded out of jail or if he was released.
